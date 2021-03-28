Cannell Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,834 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.67% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 97,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPIH stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01.

Perma-Pipe International Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

