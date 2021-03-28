Cannell Capital LLC Takes Position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 317,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

GEG stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.32. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

