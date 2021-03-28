CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CWXZF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.