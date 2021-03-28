Capital Advantage Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. 24,127,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,131,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

