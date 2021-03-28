Capital Advantage Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,280,000 after acquiring an additional 226,484 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.86. 2,638,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.02. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $146.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

