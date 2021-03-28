Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 310,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,030.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $10,943,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.50. 3,040,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,578. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.90 and its 200-day moving average is $181.87. The company has a market cap of $125.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

