Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.32

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $19.93. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 13,750 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,784.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $48,176.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476 over the last ninety days. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

