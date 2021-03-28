Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Land Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Land stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25. Captiva Verde Land has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Get Captiva Verde Land alerts:

About Captiva Verde Land

Captiva Verde Land Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. Its assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.