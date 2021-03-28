Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,624 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $167.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.35 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.13.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

