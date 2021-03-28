Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 33,249 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

