Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.