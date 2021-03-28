Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$249.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$249.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

TSE CJT traded up C$0.98 on Tuesday, reaching C$165.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,197. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$87.12 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$187.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$205.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.62%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

