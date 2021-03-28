Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Carter’s worth $32,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,828,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

CRI opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.91.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

