Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $270.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,450. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.12. Carvana has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $9,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 692,580 shares of company stock valued at $194,761,816. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

