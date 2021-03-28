Castellan Group LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.4% of Castellan Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.47.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $8.90 on Friday, hitting $273.55. 761,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,167. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

