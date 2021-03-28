Castellan Group LLC Makes New $827,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 137,070 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. 490,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,359. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

