Castellan Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,800 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Castellan Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. 4,385,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,457. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

