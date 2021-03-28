Castellan Group LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

RHI stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 832,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,813. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.