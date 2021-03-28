Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 73,385 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. 1,313,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,336. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

