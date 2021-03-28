CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of CBIZ worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,791 shares of company stock worth $6,304,297. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

