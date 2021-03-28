Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $150.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

NYSE CE opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.62. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

