Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.24.

CDAY traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,899. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,384,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

