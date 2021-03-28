Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $68,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $83.59 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.84.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

