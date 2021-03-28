CertiK (CTK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.41 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $91.36 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $2.55 or 0.00004563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00226482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.54 or 0.00869993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028509 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,639,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,802,895 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik.

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

