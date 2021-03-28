Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,416 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,035,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 298,714 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 677,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 667,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,703,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.87. 430,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,288. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $112.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

