Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $8.31 on Friday, reaching $357.59. 366,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $200.00 and a 1-year high of $382.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

