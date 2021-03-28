Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,260,000 after purchasing an additional 106,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $147.85 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.