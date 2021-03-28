Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 101,923 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. 1,595,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,806. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

