Cetera Advisors LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 311,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,291. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.