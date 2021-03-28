Cetera Advisors LLC Has $30.72 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $30,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,977 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

