Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,871,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $55.30.

