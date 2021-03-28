Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,035.55. 1,493,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,479. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,075.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,784.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

