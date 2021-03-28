CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

