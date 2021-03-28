Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $71,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARWR opened at $62.95 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

