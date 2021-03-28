Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $69.36 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of RH worth $69,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 85.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $10,309,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $578.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $580.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $486.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.33.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

