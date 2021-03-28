Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $72.61 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $72,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.84 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $310.34 and a one year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

