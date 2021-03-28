Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Coupa Software worth $66,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after buying an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,873 shares of company stock valued at $56,590,219 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $246.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.75 and a 200 day moving average of $309.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

