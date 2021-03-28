Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,322 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Repligen worth $73,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.56. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $87.31 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.