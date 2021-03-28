Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $75,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.