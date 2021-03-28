ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,829. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

