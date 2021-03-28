Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 537.5% in March

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 537.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHKR opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

