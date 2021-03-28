Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CHW stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.89. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$3.33 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 36.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.17 million and a PE ratio of -19.38.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.25 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

