Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.19.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,817,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,763,434. The company has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.