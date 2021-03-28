Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Chevron by 86.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

CVX stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $107.48. 9,817,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,763,434. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.