Chonk (CHONK) Market Capitalization Hits $4.46 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for $114.46 or 0.00204902 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $83,932.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chonk has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00057590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00224747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.00921677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00079826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00029126 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com.

Chonk Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.