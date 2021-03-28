Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $4,155,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $65,413,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

