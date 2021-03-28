Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,095 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 31,996,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,624,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

