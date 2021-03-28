Citigroup Inc. Acquires 5,339 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HealthStream by 36.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.