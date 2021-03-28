Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,132 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

