Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

ADVM stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $972.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

